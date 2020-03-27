This is what Irfan Pathan MISSES the most during self-quarantine

MUMBAI: Owing to the deadly coronavirus, the entire country is presently in lockdown. The decision has been taken for the safety of everyone. While on quarantine mode, commoners as well as celebrities are indulging in various activities to kill boredom and also to remain occupied in a productive way.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is gearing up to make his film debut with Cobra, too is keeping himself occupied by doing various activities. During this period, he has also been making some fun videos with his brother and cricketer Yusuf Pathan.

While he is enjoying his time with his family, he is also missing something during this quarantine period. He spoke about the same in his latest post.

Sharing a picture wherein he is looking handsome in white Kurta Pajama, he wrote, “The thing I miss the most during this #quarantine is going to the mosque for Friday prayer but I’m home not only for my self but also for my fellow Indian....”

Check out his post here:

And here, check out his fun video with his brother.

What do you think about Irfan’s post? Hit the comment section.