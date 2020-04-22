What? Jay Bhanushali and Mia Khalifa are RELATED to each other!

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij make one the most adorable and loved couple of Telly town. The actors have become quite popular on TikTok. We simply love watching their cute banter through the videos.

Their videos reflect the kind of bonding, understanding and love that a couple requires to live a happy married life.

Jay and Mahhi are back with another fun video and this time it also features famous porn star, Mia Khalifa.

Yes, you read it right!

In a video, Jay is seen staring at Mia and has kept her picture as his phone’s wallpaper. And then what? Mahhi catches him red-handed and beats him up. However, Jay confesses that Mia is his didi (sister).

Poor Jay! (wink).

Take a look at the video!

Well, we simply love watching your videos and do continue to entertain us like always!