What! Juhi Parmar reveals she used to work nearly 30 hours on the sets of Kumkum, says “people used to pack up, leave, come back the next day and I would still be shooting”

MUMBAI: Juhi Parmar is one of the most popular actresses on Television. She has been part of many popular shows and her fan following is huge. Juhi now opened up about the time when she worked on the show Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. She revealed that the pressure to complete the episodes was so much that at times she ended by working nearly 30 hours a day.

Juhi spoke about it to a news portal and said, “We used to work 30 hours non-stop. There were so many days when people used to pack up, leave, come back the next day and I would still be shooting. People would change, the unit would change, but I would be working round the clock. There was no time limit and the pressure was too much.”

Juhi called the show’s set as, “Mogambo’s den as there was a fixed time to come in, but no fixed time to leave.” She further said, “We did it then but now I wonder how we did it,” she said. Juhi said that in the early 2000s, daily soaps were a new beast and even the producers did not know how to handle it, and deliver so many episodes in a week which led to the long working hours. “That’s the nature of television. It is demanding. You have to deliver,” she said but also added that if such working hours don’t work for someone, then they should not take up work in the television industry. “If it’s not workable for you, then you shouldn’t do it. That’s the requirement of this medium. So you should be mentally prepared to do it.”

Speaking highly of the Television medium, Juhi said, “I am what I am because of television”. “I’m not naming anybody here or quoting anybody, I am talking about just myself here that in my opinion, I totally respect television. I feel that hats off to the television industry to be able to pull off work like this with such deadlines, with no preparation, having a sword on their head all the time and still deliver such great work.”

