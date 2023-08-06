What! Kamya Punjabi took a dig at Sonakshi Sinha? Said, “ek episode se zyada hazam nahi hua…”

MUMBAI :Kamya Punjabi is a popular face on Television and has been part of many hit Tv shows like Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Piya Ka Ghar, and many more. She got immense fame after her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss. Kamya has never shied away from speaking her mind and she did exactly this recently.

Kamya in a recent interview reportedly took an indirect dig at Sonakshi Sinha and her acting prowess. She said, “Bahut saare projects mein aise log dikhte hain jin ko acting ka A bhi nahi aata” She continued, “Sorry, but I won’t name them. Recently, I watched a web show in which a big personality, the daughter of a very big actor, made her debut. I started that show aur mujh se ek episode se zyada hazam nahi hua because unko bilkul acting nahi aati. But what can one do… she is the daughter of a veteran, and then she is doing the web show.”



Looks like Kamya was referring to the recently released OTT series Dahaad. Kamya wants to work in Television shows and is not interested in working in any OTT series as of now.

Credit-Koimoi