WHAT! Kulfii Kumarr Bajewala gets a new time slot

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
02 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Star Plus’ has an amazing line up of fiction shows.

One of the most loved shows on Star Plus will soon see a change in time.

After winning million of hearts and rulling the slot of 8:30 pm, the show will now shift to 6:30pm.

The show is produced by Gul Khan and interestingly 8:30pm slot on Star Plus will be acquired by Gul Khan’s next show Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and actress Aditi Sharma.

Sikandar and Kulfi aka Mohit Malik and Aakriti Sharma announced the change in time of their show Kulfii Kumar Bajewala on social media. Have a look at the video:

Are you excited for Yeh Jadu Hai Jin Ka? What are your views on Kulfii Kumarr Bajewala?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

