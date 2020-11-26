This is what Kumkum Bhagya's Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar aka Pranbir do off the sets!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved television serials and almost always tops the BARC charts.

The show had begun with the love story of Abhi and Pragya, and the audience was glued to their chemistry. The show has now been taken over by their kids and the next generation of the show, Prachi and Ranbir's characters.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is the actors getting along so well off-screen. They all share a great rapport and a true bond of friendship.

The pairing of Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar, who essay the roles of Ranbir and Prachi respectively is loved by the audiences, and the two have become household names.

The two get along well off-screen and have a great rapport of friendship, and that’s one of the main reasons why their chemistry is loved so much.

We came across a video where one can see Mugdha having fun off the sets. When Krishna comes, she doesn’t allow him to join the video and tells him to go away.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits. The chemistry and friendship between Krishna and Mugdha are evident.

These days, the storyline of the show focuses on their love story, and in spite of such tight shooting schedules, it’s good to see the stars having a fun time.

