THIS is what Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wants to do with her co-stars Dheeraj and Manit

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television, and the show has frequently topped the TRP charts.

The leads of the show, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, are loved as a couple. The actors have also won a lot of awards for their performances and have gained a lot of applause for their talent.

Shraddha began her acting career in movies. She worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Nishabd, and today, her role as Preeta has made her a household name.

The serial is a favourite among the audience, and due to the lockdown, fans are missing their favourite show. However, fresh episodes will soon be telecast.

We now came across a video where Shraddha wants to do something special with her co-stars.

In the video, Shradda is asking Manit aka Rishabh that since he won an award, they need to celebrate the victory.

The actor tells her that the cake is on the way, but Dheeraj seems to have whispered that into his ears.

In short, the actress seems to be in a party mood and that’s what she desires to do with her co-stars, who also are her good friends in real life.

One of the reasons the serial is so successful is because of the camaraderie between the actors as they share a great rapport with each other off-screen.

Well, the video is filled with entertainment and will bring a smile on your face.

There is no doubt that Shraddha is one of the best actresses we have on television today.

