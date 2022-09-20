What! Kundali Bhagya to go off-air?

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. It’s twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. However, Shakti Arora has entered the show and plays the part of Karan, who has returned for revenge.

The viewers are in love with the way the new storyline is progressing as Preeta is slowly getting close to Arjun’s real identity and now even Prithvi has entered the frame to create a big storm in Arjun/Karan and Preeta’s life.

However, one of the actors has disclosed a very important piece of information that will definitely shock the viewers.

According to the actor, the team has not gone for shooting since a whole week due to cancellations everyday.

It's been a while since we've got some really big update from any of the cast member's social media page which is not a good sign of course.

As we know that the track has just got more interesting. But the shoot being cancelled everyday for a week doesn’t hint at something good and progressive at all.

It is speculated that the show might be going off-air with Karan and Preeta’s reunion and Prithvi finally losing to both of them.

The reasons for shoot cancellations are yet not out but there surely seems something to be going on.

We really hope the audience get their perfect goodbye, which is if there’s going to be a goodbye at all.

So are you looking forward to Preeta and Karan’s reunion?

