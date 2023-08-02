What made Ghazal aka Richa Rathore so upset on the sets of Rabb se Hai Dua? Find out here

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with a little chatpati masti from Tellytown. A new show hit our small screens titled Rabb Se Hai Dua which stars Karanvir Sharma and Aditi Sharma as a married couple. It also stars Ankit Raizada as Karanvir's brother and Richa Rathore as Ghazal. The show is going through many shifts in equations between Haider and Ghazal.

Also read: Check out Karan Vohra aka Atharva as he enjoys a Paan on the sets of Imlie

Rabb Se Hai Dua recently rolled out and is doing well for itself. It’s a new concept and a fresh pair of Karanvir Sharma and Aditi Sharma has been given a warm welcome.

We know how much our readers like to know about what goes on behind the scenes and in the lives of the favorite celebrities and we try to gather these little tidbits for them.

Now, we came across a post close to the show!

Now, we see that Richa Rathore plays the character of Ghazal on the show and something made the actress terribly upset!

Check out the post here!

The actress desperately wanted to go home after pack up and looked like she mimicked Alia’s Dialogue from Raazi “Mujhe Ghar Jaana Hai”

We found it absolutely hilarious how well it fit in this situation!

Meanwhile on Rabb Se Hai Dua, Previously, Ghazal comes clean about her wrong deeds to Dua and vows to get her revenge on Hina.



However, Dua is not going to let Ghazal escape after trying to ruin their family. So in a shocking turn of events, Dua openly challenges Ghazal and will make sure that her plan will fail.



Therefore, Dua drags Ghazal outside to reveal her truth in front of Haider and Hina. Dua is agitated and wants to expose Ghazal in front of everyone but it is not easy for her to do so.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua determined to expose Ghazal

For More updates on what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar.