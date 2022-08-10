What made Mugdha Chaphekar aka Kumkum Bhagya’s Prachi upset on the sets? Find out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities Now, we are here with another story from Kumkum Bhagya. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character. The show witnessed a lot of turmoil recently and will through a major shift soon.

We know how much our audience likes to know about what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and even enjoy the little tidbits that the actors share from their personal lives.

Kumkum Bhagya is one such show that has been entertaining the audience for a long time now and they love to watch the plot unfold and follow the show through every twist and turn.

Now, we recently came across a post close to Kumkum Bhagya.

We know that the show takes a big leap and Prachi and Ranbir’s child will be lost to them and grow up some place else.

Mugdha Chaphekar seems to be a morning person and is now confirmed as she shares her woeful take on 4pm shifts of the show!

Our TV actors work tirelessly to provide us with wholesome doses of entertainment and Mugdha is one such actor too! However, our guess is that afternoon shifts upset her somehow!

Meanwhile on Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi has kept Kanjak puja at home and on the other hand, Khushi and her maai are mistreated about the same as servants. Ranbir lost another project to Aliya who has entered the industry to ruin Ranbir.

Later, Ranbir and Prachi face a hit and miss at Delhi airport as Prachi arrives for some work.

