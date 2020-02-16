What makes Abeer – Mishti and Kartik - Niara DIFFERENT from other TV couples?

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Kartik and Naira, played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, are an all-time favourite jodi of the television audience.

Viewers cannot have enough of the jodi, whether it is watching them romance, spending time with their family, enjoying festivals, or supporting each other in times of distress. The newest TV jodi to hit the block is that of Abeer and Mishti, essayed by Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, from the show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, which incidentally is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta. The fresh pairing is slowly making way into the hearts of the audience, but are they are as lovable as Kartik and Naira.

While initially it was Akshara and Naitik who gained massive appreciation and it was hard to believe that the actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan, who played the characters were not a couple in real life for they so skillfully played the parts, gradually, Mohsin and Shivangi took over the show and the audience are glued to watching their chemistry. While they cannot have enough of their romance on television, fans regularly keep uploading their romantic moments on social media pages as well. The show has various fanclubs as well.

Looking at the response, the producer, Rajan Shahi chose to bring a spin off of the show with Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in central roles as Abeer and Mishti titled Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

It is the romance, chemistry and the mutual admiration for each other which sets these on-screen couples apart from others which we see on television. Both the couples have made a special place in the hearts of the audience and their fan following is a testimony of the same.