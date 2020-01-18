What makes Beyhadh 2 more EXTRAVAGANT than the earlier season of Beyhadh?

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Beyhadh had most of the television lovers smitten with its unconventional plot.

The story was twisted and something which was more than just a romantic saga about sacrifice or kitchen politics. It was mysterious, intriguing and kept the audience on the edge if their seats!

Starring Jennifer Winget in the lead role opposite Kushal Tandon and having Aneri Vajani as the parallel lead, the show have a reason for even non television lovers to stay glued to the screens. The show went off air much to the viewers disappointment. However, it is back with a stronger concept with a season two as it takes the audience on a journey of revenge. It also stars Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in the lead roles. Jennifer had already won hearts with her performance in Beyhadh and fans were waiting eagerly to see her in the role of Maya in Beyhadh 2.

There are some thing which. Ales Beyhadh 2 better than the original season.

Firstly, it is not only a story which has obsession as its play card. There are multiple layers of Maya's personality which is explored. It's not only obsession but also revenge, intense love, hatred and mystery. The show plays on emotions and takes the drama notches higher!

Also the characters in this season are not vulnerable. While Arjun was shown innocent, this time Maya is faced with MJ (Ashish Chowdhry) , who has an equally vicious mind as Maya and Rudra (Shivin Narang) who has a mind of his own.

Beyhadh 2 definitely is a visual delight! Don't you agree?