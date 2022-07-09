What makes Harman slap Ajooni in the the Star Bharat show, ‘Ajooni’?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 16:12
What makes Harman slap Ajooni in the the Star Bharat show, ‘Ajooni’?

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’ has been anticipating with some impressive viewership and audiences.  The inclusion of some really engaging stories, it has enabled to keep people captivated. We will witness an enthralling track where we will see  see Harman slapping Ajooni. There could been numerous reasons due to the prevailing disputes amongst their families.

We’ve earlier seen Rajveer and Ajooni spending some tender moments together, but things have taken different turns. In the episode, we will see Subhash raises his voice at Dolly and on the other side Ravinder humiliates Ajooni and Rajveer quite hastily. The reason being that, he forces Ajooni and Rajveer to have an heir to the family. 

One of the most compelling part will be portrayed in the episode where Harman will hit Ajooni out of rage. Ajooni has earlier been insulted by Harman and now when she slaps her, her reaction will make your minds blow. Get ready to know why Harman slapped Ajooni and what will be the consequences of it?

The show's leads, Ayushi Khurana and Shoaib Ibrahim, have a burgeoning chemistry that viewers are rooting for. Find out how what happens next and what twists and turns unfolds as Harman takes this step. Will Ajooni bear this?

Stay tuned to watch Ajooni only on Star Bharat from Monday to Saturday at 8:30pm

Harman slap Ajooni Star Bharat Ravinder ajooni Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 16:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
SURPRISING! THIS is how Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey actress Yesha Rughani was discovered
MUMBAI :  Yesha Rughani is an actress known for her recent portrayal of the character Gungun in the Star plus show...
Pishachini: Woah! Pavitra makes a promise, Rani becomes suspicious
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s new show Pishachini has created a lot of buzz among the fans. The show is based in the quaint town...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Interesting! Vidhi tries to Impress Dev and Staff
MUMBAI: Na Umra Ki Seema Ho (NUKSH), which airs on Star Bharat, is next coming up with an interesting story track....
Maddam Sir: Heart-touching! Karishma and Kareena’s tiff again, Karishma realises her mistakes this time
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
EXCLUSIVE! Alka Mogha opens up on bagging Ekta Kapoor's show Parineetii, shares about her character, her experience of working with the star cast and much more
MUMBAI :  Alka Mogha who was last seen in Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke aise Bhi Season 3 was away from small...
Imlie : Wow! Fans praise Fahmaan Khan for his performance in the latest episode says “ What a brilliant actor you are for today’s performance you deserve a standing ovation one of the finest actors of television”
MUMBAI :  Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Bollywood actress Radhika Apte reveals she had to do THIS for a film audition, Scroll down to know more
Shocking! Bollywood actress Radhika Apte reveals she had to do THIS for a film audition, Scroll down to know more
Latest Video