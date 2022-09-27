What makes Rajveer furious in the upcoming episode of Star Bharat’s Ajooni.?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 12:30
What makes Rajveer furious in the upcoming episode of Star Bharat’s Ajooni.?

MUMBAI: ‘Ajooni’ has captivated audience love for its interesting story and amazing cast portraying their respective character. As the story is moving forward the viewers can see a love hate relationship between Ajooni and Rajveer. As the audience is rooting for budding chemistry between them, we can see that Rajveer getting fumed up in one of the upcoming episodes of the show. 

Rajveer who is crazy in love with Ajooni gets jealous when he sees Ajooni and Avinash engaged in a private conversation. He fumes in rage as it makes him angry and furious. While on the other hand Ravinder trashes Harvinder for the involvement in the hospital mishap. The On-going drama has got the audience hooked to their seats. 

Will Ajooni be able to make Rajveer understand about his assumption over her and Avinash’s conversation. What will Rajveer do next after watching Ajooni with Avinash. It’ll be interesting to watch how the story will unfold further. 

Stay tuned to watch Ajooni for more such drama and entertainment every Monday-Saturday at 8:30 PM only on Star Bharat.

ajooni Shoaib Ibrahim Ayushi Khurana Seema Pandey Seema Sharma Pankaj Dheer Jairoop Jeevan Danish Kapil Satish Shiva Rana TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 12:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie 2: Kya Baat Hai! Imlie saves Parul, impresses Atharva
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: WHAT! Mahima stops Parth from giving Abhimanyu the evidence; Aarohi plans against Akhilesh
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. In the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: SHOCKING! Akshara and Abhimanyu to get a divorce
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with everypassing day.In the...
Apnapan: Disgusting! Sonali plays a mind game with Nikhil, wins Gagan’s trust
MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor is back with a sequel to the show titled as Apnnapan. Starring Cezanne Khan and Rajshri Thakur the...
What makes Rajveer furious in the upcoming episode of Star Bharat’s Ajooni.?
MUMBAI: ‘Ajooni’ has captivated audience love for its interesting story and amazing cast portraying their respective...
OMG! Pihu's decision will leave Ram and Priya SHOCKED in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI :Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming track.Ram and Priya are once...
RECENT STORIES
Shocking! Ameesha Patel gets trolled for her recent airport look, “Budhape me Baccho wale kapde” Netizens says
Shocking! Ameesha Patel gets trolled for her recent airport look, “Budhape me Baccho wale kapde” Netizens says