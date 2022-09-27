What makes Rajveer furious in the upcoming episode of Star Bharat’s Ajooni.?

MUMBAI: ‘Ajooni’ has captivated audience love for its interesting story and amazing cast portraying their respective character. As the story is moving forward the viewers can see a love hate relationship between Ajooni and Rajveer. As the audience is rooting for budding chemistry between them, we can see that Rajveer getting fumed up in one of the upcoming episodes of the show.

Rajveer who is crazy in love with Ajooni gets jealous when he sees Ajooni and Avinash engaged in a private conversation. He fumes in rage as it makes him angry and furious. While on the other hand Ravinder trashes Harvinder for the involvement in the hospital mishap. The On-going drama has got the audience hooked to their seats.

Will Ajooni be able to make Rajveer understand about his assumption over her and Avinash’s conversation. What will Rajveer do next after watching Ajooni with Avinash. It’ll be interesting to watch how the story will unfold further.

