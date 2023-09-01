This is what Meet’s Meet aka Ashi Singh does on set in between shots, check out

MUMBAI : In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adores their chemistry. Meet Hooda is facing a tough time now being trapped and held hostage and wills to fight the situation.

Also read: Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat’s situation gets them closer

Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has a gripping plot and managed to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience. The audience eagerly awaits every episode.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show and what these Stars do when they aren’t shooting!

We came across a BTS post from the sets of the show!

Recently, we came across a post of Ashi Singh and the actress is seen napping in between shots.

We know that long hours of shooting do exhaust our TV stars and we are glad that Ashi is taking her time to replenish her energy on set!

Check it out!

What do you think of this post?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, there was a terrorist threat on the show and Meet Ahlawat worries about his family trapped. Meet Hooda is tried with Chachi inside and held hostage along others.

Recently, Meet Ahlawat will be seen determined to get to Meet and doesn’t falter when he sees a snake in his path or gets hurt by a nail. He is firm to find his way into the hospital.

The hostage situation worsens but according to the latest promo, Meet Ahlawat will be tied to a bomb. The next episodes are going to be interesting!

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet Ahlawat to die in a blast?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates on what goes on BTS on your favorite shows