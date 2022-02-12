What! Meet the new Vanraj Shah in Star Plus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI; Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma who plays the character of Vanraj Shah and Kavya Shah onscreen they might have differences buty off camera they share a great bond with each other. Take a look at this hilarious video.

Check out the video:

Fans are loving the duo and enjoy their fun moments together. Moreover, they are very excited to see how their relation will take a turn in the show.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Kinjal plans a date night with Paritosh on Valentine's Day, while Samar and Nandini enjoy some quality time together at the dance academy. Kavya too has arranged a surprise for Vanraj and even Anupamaa plans to celebrate the day with Anuj. To know what happens next, keep watching "Anupamaa".

