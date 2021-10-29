WHAT? Mumnum Dutta finally introduces her new partner on social media?

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running comedy TV shows in India and has enjoyed constant success throughout its run. Its success has given rise to many careers as well, making actors like Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani household names and superstars of TV.

Munmun Dutta, who plays the beautiful Babita Iyer on the show, also achieved super success through the show. However, in the last few months, the actress faced the adverse side of social media when it was reported that she was in a relationship with fellow actor Raj Unadkat. But amidst all those rumours, Munmum has finally introduced her new “partner” on social media.

Before you get any ideas, Munmun’s new partner is actually a CGI cartoon ogre, Shrek as she took part in an Instagram reel trend. Posting the funny video with the Shrek filter, that will surely leave you in splits, Munmun wrote, "Finally did this trend with my partner.”

Meanwhile, when reports of Munmun dating Raj did the rounds, the actress was heavily trolled on social media with people age-shaming her. She even took to Instagram to write an open letter to the media, citing how these false reports were affecting her life adversely.

She wrote, “To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your `COOKED UP' (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense.”

She even slammed the trolls alongside the media houses for shaming her. “13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a DAUGHTER OF INDIA,” her note read.

