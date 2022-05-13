WHAT! This Naagin 6 actor was a part of the popular show Shaka Laka Boom Boom

MUMBAI : A lot of kids' shows have been launched so far on small screens.

Shows like Son Pari, Baal Veer, Baal Veer Returns, Chi and Me, Shaktimaan, Shararat, Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag, and Karishma Ka Karishma among others were quite popular back in time.

However, Shaka Laka Boom Boom was one such show that got immensely popular among the fans back in time.

The story of the magic pencil fascinated the kids big time and even today, it is equally famous.

The star cast of the show became a household name, especially the kids.

While Kinshuk Mahajan, Hansika Motwani, Frank Anthony, Reema Vohra Nikhil Yadav, and Madhur Mittal among others played child actors in the show.

Well, all of them have grown up to be popular actors.

ALSO READ: INTRIGUING! Meet the most professional star of Naagin 6

Amongst them is actress Reema who played the character of Sanjana in the show.

Reema is all grown up and she is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 6 and Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh - Aapke Ghar Mein. Yes, you heard it right!

Not many were aware that Reema was a part of this show.

Reema has previously done shows like Do Dil Ek Jaan, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Yam Kisi Se Kam Nahin, Mariam Khan - Reporting Live, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Nazar 2, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: FANS PERSPECTIVE! Netizens suggest these changes in the plot of Naagin 6