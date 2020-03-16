What! Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni does this shocking thing on the sets of Channa Mereya

Niyati is seen walking on the nail bed and dressed as bride. Reportedly this was shot just after the wedding glimpse of her with Aditya as she steps into a married life with him.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 19:19
What! Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni does this shocking thing on the sets of Channa Mereya

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Also read: Exclusive! My dad was worried for me as this industry is so unpredictable but when I told him I got selected, he personally called the casting director to find out things and when he was convinced he was the happiest for me: Niyati Fatnani

Niyati Fatnani is one of the most loved and stellar actresses in showbiz. The diva has gained a lot of popularity for her acting abilities. She is currently seen in Star Bharat’s show – Channa Mereya, which is produced by Beyond Dreams. She is seen as Ginni Garewal opposite Karan Wahi who plays Aditya Singh in the show.

The latest video of Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni shows that she can be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming season. Niyati is seen walking on the nail bed and dressed as a bride. Reportedly this was shot just after the wedding glimpse of her with Aditya as she steps into a married life with him.

She took to her social media and uploaded a video and captioned it, “Ami Manjulika Some bts.”

Have a look!

Also read: Dripping Hot! Channa Mereya’s Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni’s latest hot and sexy avatar will give you a vibe of Zeenat Aman’s look from Satyam Shivam Sundaram, see the pictures inside

Talking about the show, Ginni feels guilty after learning that Sam was pregnant with Aditya’s child. He is angry with Ginni and holds her responsible for everything.

However, it will soon be revealed that Sam isn’t carrying Aditya’s child and is pregnant with someone else’s baby. Sam is playing a game with Aditya and his family but Ginni won’t spare her.

Well, what is your take on this?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

TellyChakkar Television Channa Mereya Karan Wahi Niyati Fatnani Shakti Anand Aashish Kaul Shardul Pandit Vishavpreet Kaur Puneet Issar Aditya Ginni
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 19:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “I feel I am getting typecast in a mother’s role, this is one of the biggest problems in television” - Vaishnavi Macdonald of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet
MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and...
Shocking! Krushna Abhishek is not doing The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming season; this is what he said
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular and loved comedy shows. The makers leave no stone unturned to...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Are makers never planning to introduce a leap in Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma due to THIS reason?
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's popular drama series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the longest-running shows on small...
Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Happiness! Beginning of a new friendship between Vinayak and Savi
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Parineetii: Upcoming Danger! Parineetii informs Rajesh about Neeti’s accident while Rakesh plans to kill Neeti
MUMBAI: Colors' new show ‘Parineetii’ is doing well. The audience has given it a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ram's 2.0 version in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was SHORT-LIVED, views want to see more of it
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly high on drama.  The viewers are constantly seeing how...
Recent Stories
Sonalee Kulkarni
Disheartening! Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni mourns the sad demise of her grandmother
Latest Video