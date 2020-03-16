What! Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni does this shocking thing on the sets of Channa Mereya

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Niyati Fatnani is one of the most loved and stellar actresses in showbiz. The diva has gained a lot of popularity for her acting abilities. She is currently seen in Star Bharat’s show – Channa Mereya, which is produced by Beyond Dreams. She is seen as Ginni Garewal opposite Karan Wahi who plays Aditya Singh in the show.

The latest video of Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni shows that she can be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming season. Niyati is seen walking on the nail bed and dressed as a bride. Reportedly this was shot just after the wedding glimpse of her with Aditya as she steps into a married life with him.

She took to her social media and uploaded a video and captioned it, “Ami Manjulika Some bts.”

Have a look!

Talking about the show, Ginni feels guilty after learning that Sam was pregnant with Aditya’s child. He is angry with Ginni and holds her responsible for everything.

However, it will soon be revealed that Sam isn’t carrying Aditya’s child and is pregnant with someone else’s baby. Sam is playing a game with Aditya and his family but Ginni won’t spare her.

