WHAT! Not Neil Bhatt but THIS co-star is Aishwarya Sharma aka Paakhi's favourite person on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets

Not Neil, but someone else is Aishwarya's favourite co-star on the sets of the show. The actress shared a fun Instagram story revealing who is her favourite on the set.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 12:16
MUMBAI:

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently going through some intense drama.

The viewers haven't witnessed any light-hearted moments in the show lately after Samrat's death track.

However, Paakhi is now back in the Chavan house to play her ugly game with Sai and take Virat away from her life. 

Amid all this intense drama, the star cast makes sure they have some fun moments on the set when they are not shooting.

Aishwarya Sharma is one such actress who is extremely notorious and also a happy-go-lucky person on the set.

She is always goofing around on the set making fun reels with her co-stars.

Aishwarya gets along really well with everyone on the set.

We all know that Aishwarya is married to her co-star Neil Bhatt. The duo keeps having fun on the set.

But it seems not Neil, but someone else is Aishwarya's favourite co-star on the sets of the show.

The actress shared a fun Instagram story revealing who is her favourite on the set.

She shared a picture of Shailesh Datar aka Ninad and captioned the same saying that he is her favourite person on the set.

Not just this, Aishwarya also has a funny nickname for her co-star. Well, she fondly calls him 'Chirkut'.

 Take a look:

We are sure Shailesh and Aishwarya must be bonding big time on the sets of the show which is why he is her favourite.

What is your take on this? Do let us know in the comments.

