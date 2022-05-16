WHAT! Not Shaheer Sheikh starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi but THIS was Erica Fernandes' debut show

Television hottie Erica Fernandes managed to establish a name for herself in the TV industry in no time with her choice of work. The actress stepped into the industry in the year 2013.
WHAT! Not Shaheer Sheikh starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi but THIS was Erica Fernandes' debut show

MUMBAI: TV hottie Erica Fernandes is one such actress who needs np introduction. 

The actress has been a part of the television industry for several years now. 

Erica became a household name with her debut show itself. 

She is popularly known for her role in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi where she portrayed the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose. 

Fans still remember her and her on-screen jodi with Shaheer Sheikh became a huge hit. 

The show had successful seasons 1 and 2. 

The makers came up with the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 last year. 

Everyone till now knew that Erica's debut show was Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. 

But that's not true! Though Erica got recognition nationwide through Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, that show did not mark her small screen debut. 

Erica's first show and TV was The Suite Life Of Karan and Kabir. 

The actress portrayed the role of Supriya in this show which aired in the year 2013 on Disney Channel. 

The series is an Indian adaptation of the American show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. 

Before this, Erica did multiple movies in the South before she created her base in the Hindi entertainment industry. 

She is also a renowned model and has participated in various beauty pageants and also won them. 

Erica is also a trained dancer and took training from Shaimak Davar Dance Academy. 

The multi-talented actress has been ruling everyone's heart with her amazing in all the projects she has done so far. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

