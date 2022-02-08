What! Pandya Store's Raavi aka Alice Kaushik is kidnapped find out how?

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Also read:MAJOR DRAMA! Pandyas decide to do NUKKAD NATAK to bring their customers back to Pandya Store

In this video, we see Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik who plays the character of Shiva and Raavi in the show. Their onscreen chemistry is loved by fans. Kanwar and Alice are gone for a fun ride together but here is the twist. Take a look at this video to find out what is the twist.

Check out the video:

Also read:BIG BIG TWIST! Dhara decides to send Rishita and Raavi to Mahantji; Dev and Shiva disagree with the decision in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Currently, Rishita calls her boss for the insurance papers for the car and feels humiliated in front of him for breaking the car on the first day itself. Looking at the insurance papers Dev gets suspicious about his intentions but Rishita refuses to listen. Raavi calls Rishita for help and asks her to turn into a chudail to bring Shiva home. Rishita does as Raavi says but their plan fails as Shiva starts hitting her, she stops the plan and reveals that it was Raavi's idea. Suman in the room feels bad for Shiva and vows to bring him back home. She would go to an extent to do so, even join hands with Prafulla to never let them unite and get Raavi out of their house.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

