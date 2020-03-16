What! Pihu is elated as Ram and Priya finally reconcile with each other, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story. The viewers are left at the edge of the seat with the intriguing track that has been currently seen in the show. It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the leads.

In this video, we see that Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta who play the characters of Priya and Ram in the show have finally met their child Pihu together, after the break in their relationship. Take a look at this amazing video.

Meanwhile in the show, Pihu will dress up like Hanuman ji and come between Ram and Kanika.

She will hit Kanika with her ‘gadaa’, so that Ram can run away from her.

Once again, Pihu will save Ram and he will feel a special kind of connection with her.

However, Kanika will be left furious over the fact that someone is not showing any kind of interest in her.

Ram feels that Kanika is cheating on her husband and so he is not interested in her.

Will Ram be able to expose Kanika to her husband?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.