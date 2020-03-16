What! Pihu is elated as Ram and Priya finally reconcile with each other, Check out

Kanika will be left furious over the fact that someone is not showing any kind of interest in her. 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 19:47
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story. The viewers are left at the edge of the seat with the intriguing track that has been currently seen in the show. It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the leads.    

Also read MAJOR REVELATION! Ram comes to know a SHOCKING truth about Pihu in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

In this video, we see that Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta who play the characters of Priya and Ram in the show have finally met their child Pihu together, after the break in their relationship. Take a look at this amazing video.  

Check out the video- 

Also read Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Wow! Pihu saves Ram from Kanika
 

Meanwhile in the show, Pihu will dress up like Hanuman ji and come between Ram and Kanika.

She will hit Kanika with her ‘gadaa’, so that Ram can run away from her.

Once again, Pihu will save Ram and he will feel a special kind of connection with her.

However, Kanika will be left furious over the fact that someone is not showing any kind of interest in her.

Ram feels that Kanika is cheating on her husband and so he is not interested in her.

Will Ram be able to expose Kanika to her husband?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Valentine Ram Priya Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Ram Kapoor Sakshi Tanwar Anjum Fakih Maanya Singh Nandini Shubham Alefia Kapadia TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 19:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “Uniqueness is something I look forward to” Amruta Subhash on choosing projects
MUMBAI: Amruta Subhash is one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, we have seen some beautiful...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! “I have played a lot of pranks on the contestants and Rajiv played a prank on me” - Pratik Sehajpal
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines...
Sensuous! Jennifer Winget looks super sexy in this Black Monokini, Check out her sweltering pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
WOW! Nakuul Mehta has a fabulous collection of Accessories
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Awesome! Akshay Kharodia looks dapper in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read  ...
Glam queen! Jannat Zubair is a sight to behold, Check out her fabulous pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Recent Stories
Amruta Subhash
Exclusive! “Uniqueness is something I look forward to” Amruta Subhash on choosing projects
Latest Video