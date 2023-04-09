What! Pooja Bhatt lashes out at trolls for asking if dad Mahesh Bhatt “Used her Body”

MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt is a well known actress and filmmaker of Bollywood. She recently made headlines for her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her friendship with Bebika Dhurve was much spoken about and so was her clash with Jia Shankar. Pooja’s father who entered the reality show house to show his support to his daughter was much spoken about after his interaction with some of the housemates.

Recently a troll tried to defame Mahesh Bhatt for his alleged affair with Parveen Babhi in the 70’s and Pooja didn’t just let it slip by without giving a stern reply back to the troll.

A troll wrote on Instagram, “Your father is telling tales of stark naked Parveen Babi ran after him in dark night. To please his ego. Are you sure Mahesh Bhatt never used your body to satisfy his ego. What an irony ohh God. People can use someone's innocent feelings to please their egos and mights. And then move freely around calling themselves sons of God.’

Pooja reacted to this comment by saying, “May God bless you and rescue you from the blind hate that you choose to spew. Wish you the best.”

Mahesh Bhatt married Lorraine Bright, in 1970. She changed her name to Kiran Bhatt after marriage. The couple have two children Pooja and Rahul.

Credit-Spotboye