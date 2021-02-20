What! Preesha to die in Yeh Hai Chahatein? Fans share their disappointment with the upcoming track

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most successful shows on television. The show is a spin-off of the serial Yeh Hai Mohabaatein. The serial went on air just a few months before the lockdown happened, and has become the audience favourite in such a short span of time.

The lead pair of Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi aka Preesha and Rudraksh is loved by the audience and the chemistry that they share is unmissable.

Viewers love to watch the tiff between Pressha, Rudra, and Mahima, and these days, the storyline is quite interesting as Preesha will soon expose the fake Rudra.

Now the show is going to take a new turn as the upcoming promo is very disheartening.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Sargun Kaur Luthra never gets a holiday from work, here's why)

In the promo, one can see how Mahima killed the imposter Rudra and it thinking that he is the real one and then her next target is Preesha.

In the upcoming episodes, the audiences would see the death of Preesha and how everyone is shocked and broken.

Fans have commented on the new promo that they do not want to watch this serial anymore if Preesha is not a part of the show and they have threatened the makers to boycott the show.

But there could be a twist to the track as this could be a game plan of Preesha, Ahana and Rudra and this could be only a stage death scene for getting Mahima trapped and exposing her.

Well, what do you think of this new track, do let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Did you know Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Sargun Kaur Luthra is a mom in real life?)