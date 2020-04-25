What? Prince Narula no longer talks to good friend Arhaan Khan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 13 was a huge hit. Contestants Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship and breakup during the show made numerous headlines.

During Bigg Boss 13, Rashami and Arhaan made their relationship official. However, when Arhaan's secret of being married with a kid came out in the open, the actress ended things with him.

Rashami and Arhaan met and got close thanks to Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula. The two met during the couple's wedding, and their love story began from there.

Now, a media portal states that Yuvika and Prince have broken all ties with Arhaan.

A source close to the couple revealed, 'Arhaan, who was part of Prince's show, Bado Bahu, became were good friends with him and also Yuvika. During Bigg Boss 13, they came to know about his reality and post that the couple started maintaining distance with Arhaan. Initially, Prince tried to be cordial with him but eventually they stopped talking, altogether.'

