WHAT! Priya aka Disha Parmar to get replaced by This actor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

Ram and Priya stand in front of the Goddess, eyes locked not able to believe their eyes.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 23:08
Disha Parmar

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story. The viewers are left at the edge of the seat with the intriguing track that has been currently seen in the show. It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the leads.   

Also read Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Made for each Other! Ram-Priya’ eye-lock moment at the temple is unmissable

As we know, Nakuul Mehta who portrays the character of Ram in the show, is loved for his acting chops and witty humour. Likewise, he is up with something exciting that will definitely crack you up! In this video, we see that he is wearing his co-star Priya aka Disha Parmar's wig. Take a look at this funny video. 

Check out the video   

Also read  Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Aww! Ram and Priya get stuck in an elevator

Meanwhile in the show, Ram and Priya stand in front of the Goddess, eyes locked not able to believe their eyes. While Ram's whole family is with him, they are shocked to see Priya back. What will Nandini, Vedika, and Shubham do now, is a must-watch!

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

