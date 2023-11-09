What! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finally breaks silence on being a part of Naagin 7; read to know more

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyaan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following, who bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Later, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

The actress entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as one of the participants in the show. Fans were excited to watch her on screen again.

She was one of the strongest contestants and she emerged as the second runner up of the show.

There was news doing the rounds that the actress might be making her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki” but there wasn't any confirmation on the same.

Apart from that there was news that she was offered the lead role in the upcoming season of the number one supernatural show "Naagin Season 7" but there wasn't any confirmation on the same.

Recently while interacting with the media the actress opened up about Naagin 7 to which the actress said "I wouldn't want to comment on this as I am in no position to talk for this show right now so there is no truth to this. Right now I am taking a break from television and I am giving time to myself"

Well, there is no doubt that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is loved by the audience and they would love to see her back on screen and she could be the perfect Naagin.

