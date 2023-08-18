What! Puneesh Sharma reveals the shocking reason why his relationship with Bandagi Karla ended; speaks upon whether relationships are fake in the Bigg Boss house

Puneesh and Bandagi met on Bigg Boss Season 11 for the first time and fell in love in the house, which continued even after the show ended. Now, the duo has decided to part ways after being with each other for five years. Recently, the actor spoke as to why the relationship faded away.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 05:15
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 11 was one of the most successful seasons where Shilpa Shinde emerged as the winner of the show and Hina Khan as the first runner-up. 

It was in this season that Puneesh and Bandagi were contestants of the show and had met for the first time.

The two fell in love and a love story began which even lasted once the show was over.

During the show, when there was a round where the family members had to come and stay in the house for a day. It was Bandagi who came and supported Puneesh in the game.

Post the show was over, the two maintained their relationship and kept setting couple goals on social media.

The two had also made a music video together and fans used to love watching them.

After being together for five years, the couple parted ways amicably for the better and they still remain to be good friends.

Puneesh, while interacting with the media revealed the exact reason why he broke up.

The actor said "It was destiny's call. It was not meant to be and hence, it ended. If there was supposed to be a happy ending, nothing would have gone wrong. I had a relationship that went on five years and I am lucky I had a lovely partner like Bandagi. But, it was unfortunate that it ended. I am in my happy space". 

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 11’s Bandgi Kalra says THIS about wedding with beau Puneesh Sharma

When asked about the people judging him and calling relationships at Bigg Boss fake, the actor said " People will troll you for every reason. This was the same audience who said my relationship was fake when it began in Bigg Boss. Now, they are praising it that it lasted for five years. I don't think relationships in BB are fake. We have examples like Prince - Yuvika, who are happily married". 

Well, we are sure the fans would be left heartbroken as they did love to see the couple together and thought that their love story would have a happy ending.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Blast from the past: When Puneesh-Bandgi faced criticism for copying THIS popular B-town couple

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss season 11 Puneesh Sharma Bandagi kalra
