What! Raghu Ram reveals about being tagged as a 'bully' due to his on-screen presence

MUMBAI: Raghu Ram is best known as one of the twin brothers who were the face of one of the longest-running reality shows, Roadies. Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman are known by everyone as the Roadies duo.

In fact, long before the current host, Sonu Sood, and before that Rannvijay Singha came, it was Raghu and Ram who made the show the most popular youth-based reality show.

Now, in an interaction with Cyrus Braocha in his podcast, Raghu shared how he was labeled as a bully for his onscreen persona in the show.

The television personality reminisced about the early days of Roadies and how the show aimed to push contestants beyond their limits, testing their mental and physical resilience. Raghu's fiery demeanor and straightforward attitude on the show often ignited heated exchanges with participants.

However, he revealed that the same assertiveness that worked onscreen had unintended consequences offscreen. He recalled how the intense and confrontational style that became his signature on the show led to him being labeled as a 'bully' by people around him.

Talking about this issue, he shared, "I have an issue with the fact that people call us bullies but what we were doing was standing up to bullies. That’s how I see it, that’s what my intention was. If I saw someone being sexist, racist, or really being mean to a group of people, I would take them on. That was me standing up to a bully."

He further added in the conversation that wherever he went, people expected him to be the Roadies guy. “For 5-6 years, I had to have security because a group of boys would come and slap me. I have gotten into fights. I have things thrown at me. The girls I met had weird fetishes and fantasies. When they were talking to me, they were talking to the Roadies guy, and would ask me to beat them or shout at them,” concluded Raghu.

