What! Rajeev Sen blocks Charu Asopa on his Instagram account, latter says, “I have no clue what he is doing”

MUMBAI: Just a few days ago we saw Baalveer actress Charu Asopa elated to be celebrating her daughter Ziana’s first birthday party with hubby Rajeev’s family in Dubai.

The Baalveer actress’ pictures prior to her Dubai trip in Bikaner with her family were also loved by fans and the actress looked content and happy.

We also heard that she had sorted her differences with husband Rajeev and the two, who were previously heading for divorce, had reconciled.

But now, there seems to be trouble in paradise….again!

Sen has reportedly blocked Charu from his Instagram account. Reacting to this Charu said, “I did not unfollow him, he blocked me. He has gone to Delhi and waha jaane ke baad he just blocked me. I have no clue what he is doing or where he is.”

A distressed Charu further added, “We were indeed trying to sort it out. Humne ek chance bhi dia tha, but then I don’t think it is working.”

Charu and Rajeev have a huge fan following and fans were finally relieved that they were going to reconcile but that hope too seems to be fading away.

During the previous Bigg Boss season there were speculations that the couple’s divorce was just a publicity gimmick to enter Bigg Boss. The duo however squashed those rumors, kept their differences aside and decided to give their marriage another chance, but now again there seems to be trouble brewing in their relationship.

Charu had previously said that Rajeev had trust issues and it kept bringing cracks in their marriage.

