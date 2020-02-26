News

THIS is what Reem Shaikh did when she met Aly Goni for the first time

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
26 Feb 2020 12:53 PM

MUMBAI: We often see TV stars hanging out with each other on various occasions. They don't need a reason to party and sometimes all of them gather and have fun. 

The same happened with Reem Shaikh and Aly Goni who met at the launch of Zee TV's show Qurbaan Hua. Incidentally, it was Aly's birthday as well. Reem shared an Instagram story where she revealed that it was the first time and looking at the video we can say how the duo had a blast. 

Reem revealed that Aly got hurt because he tried to save her. Later, Aly takes a dig at Reem and says, "Chalo main tumhe chand pe leke jake dhakka marta hu". Reem bursts out in laughter after this. 

Take a look at the snap:

Well, it seems Aly and Reem enjoyed each other's company and we are going to see these two hanging out more often now. 

On the work front, Aly was last seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, while Reem is currently seen in Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta.

Tags Zee TV Qurbaan Hua Reem Shaikh Tujhse Hai Raabta Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Instagram TellyChakkar

