What! Is Rubina Dilaik 4 months pregnant? Reports reveal, take a look

Ever since Rubina Dilaik was snapped outside a maternity clinic, fans have been speculating that the actress and her actor husband, Abhinav Shukla, are pregnant.
MUMBAI: Ever since Rubina Dilaik was snapped outside a maternity clinic, fans have been speculating that the actress and her actor husband, Abhinav Shukla, are pregnant. 

The speculations of the same only grew louder when pictures from the Bigg Boss 14 winner’s birthday celebration in the US went viral on social media. This was because eagle-eyed fans noticed the actress sporting a slight baby bump.

Well, now we’ve come across a report that confirms these speculations. As per the article, the actress will welcome her kid early next year. 

A source close to Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla spilled the beans about the Bigg Boss 14 winner’s pregnancy to Hindustan Times. 

The insider said, “It is true that Rubina and Abhinav are expecting their first baby. She is over four months pregnant and will deliver early next year. They are very happy and excited to embrace motherhood.”

The site further mentioned that Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla – who are very private about their personal life, “want to keep the pregnancy away from the spotlight, and enjoy this new phase of their life in privacy”. 

The source said, “In fact, staying away from the glare was one of the reasons she decided to go to the US for a long vacation.”

Another source reveals that Rubina was offered a fiction show, but she let it go because of her pregnancy. They noted, “She’s more than four months pregnant. She was earlier confirmed for a fiction show on TV but later she refused owing to health issues. 

Another reason is that she wants to enjoy this phase of her life.” According to the source, “they are enjoying a private life. Currently, they are also refusing to meet their friends as well”.

There is no official confirmation about the pregnancy from Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, or their families.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

