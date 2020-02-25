What’s cooking between Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer?

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 had an extremely successful run with each episode incorporating twists and the drama escalating each and every

episode.

Priyamvada Kant-Shrey Mittal won the title against and Ashish Bhatia-Miesha Iyer.

Ashish Bhatia was initially a part of MTV Roadies season sixteenth, but he couldn’t win that show and was quite pumped up and went all out

to win MTV Splitsvilla X2. Ashish was one of the very few consistent performers on the show while her partner Miesha Iyer too was quite dedicated and passionate to win the title.

The entire season Ashish and Miesha claimed being thick friends and looks like, post the show, something is cooking between the two.

Ashish took to Instagram and posted a video about Miesha taking up to cooking just for him. So, Miesha cooked a special dish for Ashish. The guy was quite surprised and happy with the gestures.

Have a look at the video:

What are your views on Ashish and Miesha’s bond?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.