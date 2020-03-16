WHAT! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2's Surya Seth, aka Gautam Vig to meet with an accident ?

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts.

As we have seen, Gehna is all set to mend things between her and Surya. However, there might be an upcoming twist awaiting the viewers, wherein he might suffer an accident. Take a look at the video to see what is going to happen in the upcoming track.

Meanwhile on the show, Surya trusts Suhani completely, and Gehna is finding it hard to expose the truth. Amidst this, another shocking twist takes place. Surya decides to divorce Gehna. Surya is not ready to hear a single word against his mother and so he chooses to sacrifice Gehna for his mother. Thus, this drastic twist will now change the whole storyline. Gehna wanted to unite Urmila with her long-lost son Surya, but the latter’s decision has put her in a tight spot. What will Gehna do next? Will she lose Surya?

