What! Salman Yusuff Khan replaces Dharmesh Yelande on Dance Plus 6; Shakti Mohan is back as a captain

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges.

Now the concept of the show is where these contestants are being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti, and in the latest season, she was replaced by choreographer Karishma.

Remo D'Souza is the grandmaster of the show who judges the performance of the contestants.

And one of the USP's of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav, who makes the show very entertaining.

Last season Shakti wasn’t a part of the show, but this season the ace dancer is back and has taken the captain’s seat.

She recently posted a photo from the shoot of the show, and gave this good news to her fans.

As we all know that Dharmesh is an integral part of Dance Plus but this year as he is a judge on another dance reality show Dance Deewane on another channel, and thus wouldn’t be part of the show.

( ALSO READ : Dance India Dance Season 1 completes 12 years; winner Salman Yusuf Khan shares his victory, says it all began from here )

Dance India Dance Season 1 winner Salman Yusuf Khan will be replacing him on the show and will take the seat of the captain.

This will be the first season for Salman as a captain and it’s good to see him back on television, though the fans would miss Dharmesh.

Salman is one of the most renowned choreographers of the entertainment business and has won dance reality shows like Dance India Dance and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

The shooting for the new season has begun and Shakti recently posted a photo along with the new captain Salman Y Khan.

This time Dance Plus Season 6 will see Salman, Shakti, and Punit as the captains of the show, whereas Raghav will continue as the host of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

(Also Read: Raghav, Punit and Dharmesh give a rocking performance)