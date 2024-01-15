What! Sania Mirza’s drastic step of cleaning pictures with Shoaib Malik from her social media profile amid escalating divorce speculations

MUMBAI: In the sports world, Sania Mirza, the tennis sensation, is a formidable presence. The Indian beauty's skills and sportsmanship have repeatedly brought pride to her country. In addition to her career pursuits, Sania's personal life has generated much media attention, particularly when she got married to Pakistani cricket player Shoaib Malik. The India-Pakistan firms are currently buzzing with rumors that the couple is divorcing for reasons that are only known to themselves.

We discovered a strange phenomenon as we were browsing through Sania Mirza's social media page. Sania Mirza has removed from her Instagram account every photo she ever posted with her husband, Shoaib Malik. This move was made amid multiple rumors that Sania and her husband Shoaib Malik were getting divorced.

The couple hasn't shared any photos of themselves together in a long. The last time Sania and Shoaib were spotted together was during their son's birthday celebration, but they weren't even pictured together. For some time now, Sania and Shoaib have been the subject of divorce rumors; however, neither of them has acknowledged or refuted the rumors.

The great Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik earlier flaunted his status as the husband of a superwoman by listing Sania Mirza as his wife on his bio. However, as soon as word spread that their marriage was going through a difficult period, everything changed. Sania's name was taken out of Shoaib Malik's Instagram bio through an editing edit. The cricket player's behavior intensified their conjectures about a divorce.

Although it's unclear why Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza allegedly split up, a lot of stories said that Shoaib had betrayed his wife by sleeping with well-known Pakistani model and actress Ayesha Omar. The internet community was shocked when numerous portals once displayed a few lewd images of Ayesha and Shoaib. But Ayesha then clarified that there was no romantic relationship between them, the photos were taken for a photo session, and they were only professional acquittances.

