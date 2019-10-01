News

THIS is what SETS Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya APART from other television celebrities!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Oct 2019 03:36 PM

MUMBAI: Some celebrities will remain evergreen and will always be remembered for the characters they play. This is largely because they make sure to get into the skin of the character. One such actress is Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

She is currently one of the most successful and highest paid TV stars. Having started her journey as a model, Divyanka has come a long way in her career. She debuted with Zee TV’s Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and has proved that she is one of the finest stars on television. Her first break was a huge success, and there has been no looking back for her.

When Divyanka signed Balaji Telefilms’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, it completely changed her life. The show made her a household name, and over the 5 years of the show, Divyanka had gathered a massive fan following. Her character of Ishita is as popular as Tulsi or Parvati.

The talented actress, who has more than a million followers on social media, has anchored reality shows and is now exploring the digital platform.

From her acting skills and her grounded personality to her fashion sense, she is clearly a versatile actress who knows her trade well, and this is exactly what sets her apart from other television actresses. 

Tags > Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita, Tulsi, Parvati, TellyChakkar,

past seven days