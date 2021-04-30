This is what Sharad Malhotra has to say on his popular show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki returning with season 2

MUMBAI: Sharad Malhotra stole everyone's heart with his stellar performance in Ekta Kapoor and Colors' fantasy fiction drama series Naagin 5. The actor played the role of Veeranshu Singhania and nailed it like a pro.

TV's handsome hunk Sharad Malhotra won several accolades for his stellar performance on the popular show that gave next level stardom to him.

Sharad's professional life too has been on a roll ever since he starred in Naagin 5. The actor's fan following has been rapidly increasing. He recently crossed 1 million followers on Instagram which was another milestone achieved by him.

Apart from that, Sharad also recently did a music video with his Naagin 5 co-star Surbhi Chandna which went on to become a chartbuster hit.

Sharad's personal life has been going great as he is now happily married to Ripci Bhatia and enjoying his marital bliss ever since then.

We all remember Sharad and Kratika Sengar's popular show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, a hot favourite among the viewers.

While the show went off-air a long time back, the diehard fans of Sharad and Kratika are wanting to see this Jodi back once again.

Sharad was quizzed by his fans about season 2 of Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki in his recent live chat session on Instagram.

Well, Sharad revealed that he has no idea about the show's season two nor does Kratika.

This has left the fans sad, but we hope that the makers come up with season 2 and cast the blockbuster Jodi of Sharad and Kratika once again.

