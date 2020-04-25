WHAT! Shefali Bagga unfollows Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 ended on a grand note with Sidharth Shukla declared as the winner. The contestants of Bigg Boss 13 has been constantly in the news ever since then.

While we saw lots of love-hate relationships between the contestants, the show also gave us three popular jodis Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma.

Amid all this, lots of female contestants bonded quite well in the show. Rashami Desai -Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shehnaaz Gill-Shefali Bagga were one of them.

Shefali and Sana were extremely fond of each other. In fact, Shefali has posted several pictures and videos in support of Sana on her Instagram account.

However, things have changed now between these two beauties.

Recently, while face-timing with Shefali, Balraj Syal had asked her about the reason behind unfollowing Shehnaaz. Shefali gave quite a diplomatic and casual answer that there is nothing wrong between them and that she unfollows her as Shehnaaz is also not following her on Instagram.

However, Shefali also said that she doesn't have any enmity against Sana and still finds her a good friend.

Well, Shefali has made it clear on her part. It will be interesting to see what Shehnaaz has to say.

