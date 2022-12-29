This is what Shoaib Ibrahim’s 2023 going to be like; Ajooni co-star Ayushi Khurana shares prediction

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from your favorite tellytown, knowing how much our viewers enjoy keeping themselves updated with the ongoings of their favorite shows and celebs. Ajooni stars Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana in the lead roles of Rajveer and Ajooni respectively.

We know that the audience diligently waits to capture every episode of ‘Ajooni’ on their TV screens and get engrossed in the plot.

However, we are of the opinion that our readers enjoy knowing what goes on behind the scenes and around their favorite TV stars just as much.

Similarly, now we came across a clip from bts on Ajooni.

Ayushi Khurana took it upon herself to predict her co-stars’ future on the set with the help of a social media filter and received many colourful responses.

Similarly, she predicted the same with Shoaib Ibrahim too.

Check it out!

So, according to this prediction, Shoaib is all set to gain a massive 1 million followers next year!

Now, let’s see if the prediction does come true but seeing Shoaib’s popularity, it doesn’t seem difficult!

Do you think the prediction will come true?

How many of you believe in such predictions?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Ajooni, we see that Ajooni is being scolded for serving food with eggs when they were fasting and Ravinder asks Rajveer to speak up or she will have to face consequences.

Soon, Raajveer shows the actual dish that had eggs and exposes Dolly, claiming he saw her adding eggs and just as Shikha was about to leave, Ajooni stops her and adds that she is responsible for the same as well but Shikha refuses this and this shocks Dolly.

Ravindra asks Ajooni to punish the person responsible but when she refuses to inflict violence, Ravinra says she is too soft-hearted.

