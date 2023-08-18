What! Siddarth Nigam reveals if he was disappointed with his role in the movie "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan"

Siddarth Nigam is a well known personality on television and he has a massive fan following and now he spoken about his role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 12:15
Siddarth

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces on small screens.

He has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the telly world.

The actor is a social media sensation and keeps his fans updated about himself through the medium.

He was last seen in and as Aladdin, where he romanced Avneet Kaur, who was then replaced by Ashi Singh.

Siddharth also debuted in the movie Dhoom 3, where he essayed the role of the younger version of Aamir Khan's character.

Post his show Aladdin going off-air, Siddharth took a break from television and did a few music videos. Recently, he debuted with Salman Khan in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Now in a recent interview he revealed if he was disappointed with his role in the movie as his brother Abhishek felt that his role should have been big.

ALSO READ : ROMANCE to BLOSSOM between Aladdin and Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga

The actor said that "I feel lucky that I got to the movie as reaching there where someone gets a chance to work with Salman Khan itself is a huge thing and I am very happy. I'll be honest and there's no filter in this. I felt very happy at first that I got a chance to work with Salman sir. Because it takes hard work to reach his stature and I got that opportunity directly from him. So it was a big thing for me. Also, I think God decides everything.”

He further said "When my film comes out, you will see me more and do it all. I don't want to show everything now. When my film comes that time I'll need everyone's support and love. That is something I am looking forward to. So it was very big for me that I got the opportunity to work with him. And for my mother and my brother, I am Shahrukh Khan, I am Salman Khan, I am everything."

Well, there is no doubt that Siddarth has a massive fan following and the fans love watching him on screen.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :ROMANCE to BLOSSOM between Aladdin and Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga

Siddarth Nigam Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga Dhoom 3 Avneet Kaur Ashi Singh TellyChakkar music video singer Bollywood INTERNET SENSATIONAL STAR
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 12:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bekaboo actress Eisha Singh approached for the upcoming season?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Exclusive! “In real life I would definitely not stay quiet.”, Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi from Anupamaa, on how she would deal with domestic violence in real life
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The...
RIP! Arleen Sorkin, who brought DC Comics’ Harley Quinn to life in animated series, passes away at 67
MUMBAI:  Arleen Sorkin who was popular for her Tv show Days of Our Lives and was the original voice behind DC Comics...
Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Exclusive! The contestants to get a special deal from the judges; two contestants to get lucky this season
MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.The talent on...
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting with son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the iconic 'Kajra Re' song in Kaun Banega Crorepati
MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, one of the most popular reality shows is keeping the audience hooked with its...
WOW! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer shows a great jump over the weekend, Sunny Deol's film continues its dream run
MUMBAI:Ayushmann Khurrana’s last few films failed to make a mark at the box office, but the actor is back with a bang...
Recent Stories
Arleen Sorkin
RIP! Arleen Sorkin, who brought DC Comics’ Harley Quinn to life in animated series, passes away at 67
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bekaboo actress Eisha Singh approached for the upcoming season?
muskan bamne
Exclusive! “In real life I would definitely not stay quiet.”, Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi from Anupamaa, on how she would deal with domestic violence in real life
Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season
Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Exclusive! The contestants to get a special deal from the judges; two contestants to get lucky this season
Kaun Banega Crorepati
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting with son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the iconic 'Kajra Re' song in Kaun Banega Crorepati
Manisha Rani and Shiv Thakare
Exclusive! Manisha Rani and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project together?
Aishwarya Aher
EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Aher opens up on bagging Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, reveals how she prepped for her role Sam in the show and much more