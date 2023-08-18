What! Siddarth Nigam reveals if he was disappointed with his role in the movie "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan"

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces on small screens.

He has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the telly world.

The actor is a social media sensation and keeps his fans updated about himself through the medium.

He was last seen in and as Aladdin, where he romanced Avneet Kaur, who was then replaced by Ashi Singh.

Siddharth also debuted in the movie Dhoom 3, where he essayed the role of the younger version of Aamir Khan's character.

Post his show Aladdin going off-air, Siddharth took a break from television and did a few music videos. Recently, he debuted with Salman Khan in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Now in a recent interview he revealed if he was disappointed with his role in the movie as his brother Abhishek felt that his role should have been big.

The actor said that "I feel lucky that I got to the movie as reaching there where someone gets a chance to work with Salman Khan itself is a huge thing and I am very happy. I'll be honest and there's no filter in this. I felt very happy at first that I got a chance to work with Salman sir. Because it takes hard work to reach his stature and I got that opportunity directly from him. So it was a big thing for me. Also, I think God decides everything.”

He further said "When my film comes out, you will see me more and do it all. I don't want to show everything now. When my film comes that time I'll need everyone's support and love. That is something I am looking forward to. So it was very big for me that I got the opportunity to work with him. And for my mother and my brother, I am Shahrukh Khan, I am Salman Khan, I am everything."

Well, there is no doubt that Siddarth has a massive fan following and the fans love watching him on screen.

