What! Sidharth addressed 'HIM' as Shehnaaz’s brother

MUMBAI: Siddarth and Shehnaaz are the two most famous contestants of the Bigg Boss house. The two are the loved contestants of the audience and the viewers fondly call them Sidnaaz.

Now chemistry and the relationship that they share is very special, unique.

Now as the finale is nearing, and it’s becoming for the audience guess who will be the winner of the show.

Now we came across a funny video, where one can see Shehnaaz kissing Siddarth. And then she tells him that she doesn’t know why she feels like only kissing him, and whenever she sees him, she thinks of her borther, to which Siddarth says that he is like a brother to her.

On which Shehnaaz tell him to keep quiet, and says he is not her brother.

The video is quite funny and will leave you in splits.

There is no doubt that Siddarth and Shehnaaz keep entertaining the audience, and post the show the viewers will miss watching Siddarth and Shehnaaz together.

Check out the video below: