What! Sidharth Shukla’s doppelganger fails to impress netizens, they say “kuch bhi yaar had hogai”

While we have many people who have been doppelgangers of stars earlier, not many have tried to act or look like the late Sidharth.
MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla’s demise shocked the nation with his untimely demise. The talented actor was constantly in the news ever since he participated in Bigg Boss 13 and also emerged as the winner. Sidharth left for the heavenly abode at the age of 40 after suffering a cardiac arrest. His fans however are still reeling from the shock.

While we have many people who have been doppelgangers of stars earlier, not many have tried to act or look like the late Sidharth. Now, the internet has spotted one who they think looks somewhat like him. Fans however have been unimpressed with his look. 

One fan wrote, “He is no where near Sid . Why is he trying to copy him” Another wrote, “ek hi sidharth tha shukla no one”, one wrote, “Siddharth Shukla banne Aasan Nahin Hai” another commented, “Sid ki personality no 1 can beat”

Well there were those who also defended the guy and wrote, “What is wrong with you people. Sidharth was his idol he is just trying to reflect him .. show kindness !” Another wrote, “Junior Sidharth.”

What do you think, does he look or act like Sidharth Shukla? Tell us in the comments below.

