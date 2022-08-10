What! Sirf Tum Actor Vivian Dsena has a 2-month-old daughter with his longtime mystery partner? Details Inside

MUMBAI :Vivian Dsena, who has left a mark in the TV industry with his performances in shows like Shakti, Madhubala, and Sirf Tum, is reportedly a married man. According to reports, the actor has been married to Nouran Aly for over a year, but he didn't make an announcement about it.  

A source has stated that the couple tied the knot in Egypt and they had an intimate wedding. Another source said, “The two have been living together for over a year. Vivian is too old school to stay with someone out of wedlock.” 

Now, there are other major stunning details, coming out, as reported in the Hindustan times, that Vivian Dsena has a 2-month-old daughter.

The news just come after the reports of the actor marrying Eygpt citizen Nouran Aly shocked everyone a couple of weeks ago.

As per the reports, a source close to the couple revealed that Nouran often shares the pictures on her social media, saying “ It’s a baby girl and is almost two months old. Nouran often shares pictures of the baby with her close friends (a feature on Instagram, where one can share stories with a select crowd). I have seen pictures of them.” 

And apparently, Vivian’s former co-actor, who wanted to maintain the anonymity confirmed these rumors and also said, “Nouran was one of Vivian’s fans. She often used to visit our sets and was quite particular about what angle Vivian’s shots are, what he is wearing, and others.”

The news has definitely stunned the fans and Vivian has not commented either on his marriage or the rumors that he has a 2-month-old baby girl.

On the work front, he was last seen in the show ‘Sirf Tum’.

Vivian was previously married to Vahbiz Dorabjee,but the two filed for divorce in 2016, which was finalized in 2021.

Credits: Hindustan Times 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

