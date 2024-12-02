What! Smriti Khanna opens up about the challenges she faced in conceiving a second child; Details inside!

MUMBAI: Smriti Khanna, a well-known actress on television who has starred in multiple daily soap operas, is a vlogger and influencer. The actress opened up candidly about her pregnancy and that she has been making a lot of effort to have a second child.

The actress, who is a proud mother of 3-year-old Anayka, revealed that she has been attempting to conceive again for a while but has not been successful. She went on to say that a second pregnancy might be challenging and that each pregnancy is unique for the same individual.

The stunning actress claimed that after giving birth, she had posted a photo of herself showing off her upper abs. The actress disclosed that she was the target of trolling, with some calling it photo-shopped. Some even advised her not to go to the gym because it is not allowed. She said that she was the target of jokes.

Smriti said that while she did not acquire a significant amount of weight while pregnant, she had lost weight after giving birth. She went on to say that she didn't display any exaggerated photos. She was pregnant while she had abs. When she became pregnant with her first child, she was in her 30s, and she said that they had planned it and conceived the manner they had imagined.

For her performance in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi as Ritika Zaveri, Smriti was well-known. In 2017, she tied the knot with her co-star Gautam Gupta, and the couple is happy together.

