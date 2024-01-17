What! Splitsvilla 11 winner Shruti Sinha gives health updates to her fans following hospitalization; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: Numerous TV personalities visited hospitals this year for a variety of medical conditions. After being admitted to the hospital, Splitsvilla 11 winner Shruti Sinha recently shared a health update with her admirers on social media. She did not disclose the cause of her hospitalization. In a touching statement, Shruti also noted that she had returned home.

Shruti Sinha posted a meaningful message on her Instagram account, assuring her admirers about her well-being. She also expressed her gratitude to her close friends and said that she had sobbed when her mother was unable to see her due to a canceled trip.

Shruti wrote, "Babies’ day out! I might have stressed them a bit yesterday, but my homies (@awkward.ak @steffikingham @mohit_hiranandani93) took great care of me. So lucky to have you, i love you. Realized no matter how strong and independent I get, I’ll always need my mom. She couldn’t come because her flight got canceled. won’t lie, I cried a little. Anyway, I’m home now and feeling much better!"

Additionally, Shruti posted a few videos and pictures from the hospital. Since the year 2024 began, numerous celebrities on television have become sick. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Hina Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, and Nidhi Shukla.

Shruti Sinha is well-known for her participation in Roadies Xtreme, Ace Of Space 2, and Splitsvilla 11 triumph. She began performing professionally in 2015 with Dance India Dance 5.

She then made an appearance in a Love On The Run episode. She appeared in the 2021 song Shor Machega from Mumbai Saga, which was performed by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala. She had a significant role in Campus Beats in 2023 alongside Shantanu Maheshwari.

Credit- Times Now