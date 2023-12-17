What! SRK's Rebuke to Suhana Khan's Swimming Request Unveiled on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, along with Zoya Akhtar and 'The Archies' movie cast, made an appearance on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15,' a quiz-based reality show. Responding to a fan's question about the stricter parent, Suhana mentioned her mother being a bit stricter, but host Amitabh Bachchan disagreed, suggesting Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) is stricter.

Amitabh Bachchan reminisced about an incident when SRK scolded Suhana for expressing a desire to swim in their new pool. Bachchan recalled, "I went to your house one day. We had a meeting, and there was a new swimming pool. You came trotting and said you wanted to swim. SRK said, 'No, you will not swim.'"

Suhana, surprised, responded, "Scolded me?"

Also Read: Review Out! The Archies receive mix to positive reviews, “i think i’m love with you, Vedang Raina” – Netizens

Amitabh Bachchan playfully recounted the incident, emphasizing SRK's firm stance, noting that Suhana persistently nagged him about swimming. Despite her forgetfulness, Bachchan joked, "SRK will be reminded of it when he watches the show."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

Additionally, Suhana made her debut in the adaptation of the popular comic 'The Archies' alongside producer Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor (daughter of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor), and Agastya Nanda (grandson of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan). The film received support from Bollywood, but netizens criticized it, highlighting the ongoing debate around nepotism in the industry.

Also Read: What! The Archies makers get slammed for promoting only the 'nepo trio' in their recent poster, take a look

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Prokerala



