This is what the cast of Teri Meri Dooriyaan charges per episode, details inside

Produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, the show stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora and Prachi Hadaa in the lead roles.
Submitted by TellyChakkar on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 22:16
This is How much the cast of Teri Meri Dooriyaan charges per episode! Details Inside!

MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the complexities of love. It's a story of three couples and how their lives get entangled, where viewers are left wondering who will end up with whom.

The series is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that oozes romance and euphoria.

ALSO READ: “Teri Meri Doriyaann is not a run-of-the-mill story with fixed ingredients of a daily soap” says the lead actor Vijayendra Kumaria

Produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, It stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora and Prachi Hadaa in the lead roles.

The show has a great ensemble cast, and this show brought forward 3 fresh pairings all of whom are very loved by the fans.

Acting is hard work, while it does bring you fame and glamour, it also requires a lot of dedication.

Actors, also have to maintain their glamorous lifestyle, and to do that they charge a lot of money. In this article, we thought lets take a look at the per day salary of the cast of Teri Meri Dooriyaan Check out the list below:

Vijendra Kumeria: as per reports he charges up to Rs. 60, 000 per episode.

Lubna Salim: As per reports she charges upto Rs. 30,000 per episode.

Sagar Saini: As per reports he charges Rs. 28,000 per episode.

Avinash Wadhwan: He charges upto Rs.32,000 per episode.

Anita Kulkarni: As per reports he charges Rs.30,000 per episode.

Roopam Sharma: She charges upto Rs. 40,000 per episode as per reports.

Prachi Hada: She charges Rs. 35,000 per episode as per reports.

Himabshi Parashar: She charges Rs. 40,000 per episode as per episode.

Tushar Dhembla : He charges Rs.40,000 per episode as per reports.

Jatin Arora : He charges Rs. 35,000 per episode as well per reports

Meanwhile, on the show, a lot of twists and turns are taking place that keep the fans intrigued and glued to the show.

DISCLAIMER: TellyChakkar does not take responsibility for the figures mentioned here and these figures have been acclimated through various sources and reports some of which include claims by other portals.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: StarPlus's 'Teri Meri Dooriyaan’ new promo comes along with a new twist!

 

Teri Meri Dooriyaan Star Plus Teri Meri Dooriyaan Cast Cast Fees Vijendra Kumeriyan Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films Teri Meri Dooriyaan Vijayendra Kumeria Himanshi Parashar Tushar Dhembla Roopam Sharma Jatin Arora Prachi Hadaa shivani Kothari Kaamna TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellyChakkar's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellyChakkar on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 22:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Chic! Anushka Sen slays her looks in stylish shades, take a look
MUMBAI:Anushka Sen is a television actress and model known for portraying the role of Meher in the children fantasy...
This is what the cast of Teri Meri Dooriyaan charges per episode, details inside
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Did you know, the role of Chikki almost went to someone else? Check out the list of actors who rejected the role of Chikki in Gul Khan's Aashiqana
MUMBAI:The web series Aashiqana-Murder Ke Mausam Mein Pyaar is a romantic thriller directed by Atif Khan. It stars Zayn...
Pretty! Nikita Dutta slays in gorgeous ethnic outfits, take a look
MUMBAI:Nikita Dutta is an actress who appears in Hindi films and Hindi television. As a finalist of Femina Miss India...
Classy! Check out these elegant looks of Shefali Shah
MUMBAI:Shefali Shah is a actress of film, television and theatre. Respected for her acting prowess, she works primarily...
Recent Stories
Reports of War 2 make Hrithik Roshan fans excited; they say, “Major Kabir is back in action”
Reports of War 2 make Hrithik Roshan fans excited; they say, “Major Kabir is back in action”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Did you know, the role of Chikki almost went to someone else? Check out the list of actors who rejected the role of Chikki in Gu
Did you know, the role of Chikki almost went to someone else? Check out the list of actors who rejected the role of Chikki in Gul Khan's Aashiqana
Here’s why you cannot miss Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai this weekend!
Here’s why you cannot miss Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai this weekend!
Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Udaariyaan crossed 600 episodes; to air 7 days a week now
Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Udaariyaan crossed 600 episodes; to air 7 days a week now
Exclusive! Take a Look at Sai Ketan Rao’s first look from Sandiip Sickand’s next for Star Plus called Chashni!
Exclusive! Take a Look at Sai Ketan Rao’s first look from Sandiip Sikcand’s next for Star Plus called Chashni!
Exclusive! Ali Merchant opens up about his collaboration with Kumar Sanu, upcoming web series and more, check out
Exclusive! Ali Merchant opens up about his collaboration with Kumar Sanu, upcoming web series and more, check out
Twitter Fans rejoice as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein hints at a Sai and Virat reunion!
Twitter Fans rejoice as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein hints at a Sai and Virat reunion!