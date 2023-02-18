This is what the cast of Teri Meri Dooriyaan charges per episode, details inside

MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the complexities of love. It's a story of three couples and how their lives get entangled, where viewers are left wondering who will end up with whom.

The series is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that oozes romance and euphoria.

ALSO READ: “Teri Meri Doriyaann is not a run-of-the-mill story with fixed ingredients of a daily soap” says the lead actor Vijayendra Kumaria

Produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, It stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora and Prachi Hadaa in the lead roles.

The show has a great ensemble cast, and this show brought forward 3 fresh pairings all of whom are very loved by the fans.

Acting is hard work, while it does bring you fame and glamour, it also requires a lot of dedication.

Actors, also have to maintain their glamorous lifestyle, and to do that they charge a lot of money. In this article, we thought lets take a look at the per day salary of the cast of Teri Meri Dooriyaan Check out the list below:

Vijendra Kumeria: as per reports he charges up to Rs. 60, 000 per episode.

Lubna Salim: As per reports she charges upto Rs. 30,000 per episode.

Sagar Saini: As per reports he charges Rs. 28,000 per episode.

Avinash Wadhwan: He charges upto Rs.32,000 per episode.

Anita Kulkarni: As per reports he charges Rs.30,000 per episode.

Roopam Sharma: She charges upto Rs. 40,000 per episode as per reports.

Prachi Hada: She charges Rs. 35,000 per episode as per reports.

Himabshi Parashar: She charges Rs. 40,000 per episode as per episode.

Tushar Dhembla : He charges Rs.40,000 per episode as per reports.

Jatin Arora : He charges Rs. 35,000 per episode as well per reports

Meanwhile, on the show, a lot of twists and turns are taking place that keep the fans intrigued and glued to the show.

DISCLAIMER: TellyChakkar does not take responsibility for the figures mentioned here and these figures have been acclimated through various sources and reports some of which include claims by other portals.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: StarPlus's 'Teri Meri Dooriyaan’ new promo comes along with a new twist!