What is the Girl-Gang of Anupama upto on the sets? Check out

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 18:15
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focused on Anuj and Anupama’s patch up after a tough phase in their relationship. Anupama took a unique route to get Anuj to forgive her. On the other hand, problems don’t seem to end in the Shah family.

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

Recently, we came across a bts post close to the sets!

Ashlesha Savant has shared a picture with the girl-gang of the show and we can that something is definitely cooking on the sets!

Check out the post here!

We can See Rupali Ganguly too with her co-stars!

We are so happy that some of our favorite TV stars get along so well and enjoy their time together on set!

Don’t you agree?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, We see that Maya goes to the Shah house and behaves prim and proper and keeps her intentions clean and impressive. However, Baa knows the truth and how she is there to cause Anupama pain.

Anupama knows what is right always and reports suggest that she will try to understand Maya’s pain as a mother too. However, this will create a misunderstanding between Anuj and Anupama.

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

